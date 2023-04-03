CMG opens bureau in Honduras

(Photo: CMG)

China Media Group has established its first bureau in Honduras after the formal establishment of diplomatic ties between China and the Central American country.

The National Bureau of China Media Group was inaugurated on Tuesday night, marking one of the first formal celebrations between the two countries.

With the bureau in Honduras, CMG can provide more extensive coverage of Central America to global audiences.

This move follows the formal establishment of diplomatic relations between Tegucigalpa and Beijing.