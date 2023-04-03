GHY Culture & Media to acquire Iskandar Malaysia Studios in Johor

(Photo: Iskandar Malaysia Studios located in Johor, Malaysia. – @IskandarStudios)

GHY Culture & Media, an entertainment and content provider headquartered in Singapore and China, has announced its plans to acquire 80% of Iskandar Malaysia Studios (IMS), a prominent film and TV production complex located in Johor, Malaysia.

The announcement was made in a filing on the Singapore Exchange on Mar 31.

GHY produces and promotes dramas, films, and concerts throughout the Asia-Pacific region. It organised Taiwanese star Jay Chou’s recent concerts in Singapore and Kuala Lumpur as well as produced TV series such as The Ferryman: Legends of Nanyang.

IMS, which was officially opened in 2014, has been used to film productions such as the original Netflix series Marco Polo, the reality TV series Asia’s Got Talent, and the Hollywood blockbuster Crazy Rich Asians.

The IMS facilities include film stages, television studios, water filming tanks, and production support facilities, as per GHY’s filing.