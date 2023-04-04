TVNZ chief executive Simon Power stepping down

(Photo: TVNZ CEO Simon Power – TVNZ)

TVNZ chief executive Simon Power is quitting the state broadcaster. He will leave the company on June 30, having been in charge while the media business headed towards the now dumped merger with RNZ.

“It’s been a privilege to lead TVNZ while the business worked its way through the public media policy debate. This has been a tough decision to make, but it feels like the right time to finish,” he said this afternoon.

Power, a former National Party MP and minister, and Westpac bank executive, replaced Kevin Kenrick in March last year.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at TVNZ. It’s been exciting, it’s been challenging, and it’s been incredibly rewarding. Most of all, I’ve loved getting to know and working alongside the talented and enthusiastic people that make Te Reo Tātaki such a special place to be a part of.”

TVNZ chair Andy Coupe said a search for his replacement will start in due course.

“Simon joined TVNZ with a public media merger proposed. His strong leadership through the uncertainty that followed ensured the business remained highly engaged, ready to embrace new opportunities and focused on delivering for audiences and advertisers regardless of the outcome.”