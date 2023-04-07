New ABU Secretary-General urges emphasis on member engagement

ABU’s new Secretary-General, Ahmed Nadeem, has urged the secretariat staff to focus on projects that create more value for members and work towards increasing and improving member engagement.

Addressing the secretariat staff upon beginning his tenure as Secretary-General, Nadeem noted that it was his wish as well as the ABU President’s to provide greater value to members in addressing concerns of members in the ever-evolving media landscape.

“To achieve these goals, we need to make some changes internally in the way we work, and I am here to support you in these changes,” he said.

Nadeem also outlined several initiatives to improve staff welfare and create a more productive work environment. These changes would be implemented gradually.