Deadline Looms for ABU’s IPLC Award for Building Respect for IP

The deadline for submitting entries for the 2nd IPLC Award for Building Respect for IP is rapidly approaching, with the Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union (ABU) urging its members and partners to participate in this new initiative. The award aims to showcase innovative and practical implementation methodologies of intellectual property (IP) law’s theoretical basis in the workplace or in the development and strengthening of IPRs in the country or organization.

Teams of three to five staff members from each organization are invited to participate, and they can select any project spearheaded by them or their team during the last year that demonstrates the practical implementation of Building Respect for IP in innovative ways. Participants can present their findings through a seven-minute presentation or a write-up containing a maximum of 2,000 words.

An international independent panel of judges will select the winning team and runner-up, who will receive a plaque and recognition, with press/publicity given to its team members and their findings/recommendations as demonstrated through their presentations. The award ceremony will take place on the second day of the 29th Intellectual Property and Legal Committee meeting on May 30th, 2023.

The initiative was launched due to increased interest among ABU membership regarding Building Respect for IP, which was launched at Tokyo ABU GA in 2019. ABU believes this initiative will result in greater engagement and interaction between members, which is especially important during these present times.

The deadline for submitting entries is May 15th, 2023. ABU urges its members and partners to participate in this new initiative and showcase their innovative ideas on Building Respect for IP before the deadline passes.