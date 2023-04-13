Elon Musk announces Twitter will change BBC’s account label to “publicly-funded”

(Photo: BBC – Twitter screenshot)

Elon Musk, the owner of Twitter, has announced that the social media platform will change the label on the BBC’s account from “government funded media” to “publicly funded” following objections from the broadcaster.

In an interview with BBC News, Musk explained that he wanted to be accurate and was using the same words the BBC used to describe itself.

The BBC has always been independent and is funded by the British public through the licence fee.

Twitter had also used the “government funded” label for US public broadcaster NPR, which has decided to no longer post fresh content on the social media platform. The BBC has welcomed the change in label and commended Musk’s move towards accuracy.