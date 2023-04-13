NAB Show and Broadcast Beat Studios Partner for live remote-production broadcast from show floor

(Photo: NAB Show)

The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Show has announced a partnership with Broadcast Beat Studios to bring viewers an immersive experience from the 2023 NAB Show, which runs from April 15 to 19 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The live remote-production broadcast, called NAB Show LIVE, will air internationally over the internet each day of the show, featuring exhibitor interviews, demos, product spotlights, and other on-floor events.

Ryan Salazar, the founder of Broadcast Beat and Broadcast Beat Studios, will host the live stream along with Tess Protesto and Paul Richards from StreamGeeks, on-air personality and content creator Nicki Sun, and Verizon’s ErinRose Widner. The remote-production, IT-enabled workflow will use cutting-edge technologies to connect events on the show floor to Broadcast Beat Studios’ central control room in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where the automatically recorded video will be edited within moments for online viewing.

The livestream will be available at nabshow.com, and a selection of NAB Show Main Stage sessions will also be available for video-on-demand. The NAB Show is celebrating its centennial year as the premier conference and exhibition driving the evolution of broadcast, media, and entertainment.