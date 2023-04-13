NPR de-emphasizes Twitter presence after dispute over “state-affiliated media” label

(Photo: NPR)

America’s National Public Radio (NPR) has announced that it will no longer actively maintain its official Twitter account, @NPR, or any other NPR Twitter accounts, as it de-emphasizes Twitter across the organization.

This decision was made after Twitter refused to remove an inaccurate label designating NPR as “state-affiliated media” and changed it to “government-funded media,” which NPR believes still undermines its credibility and editorial independence.

NPR content will remain available on other platforms, including NPR.org, the NPR app, and other social media platforms.

NPR is currently reviewing whether to expand to include emerging third-party platforms.