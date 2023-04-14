ABU and the World Archery Federation sign a two-year partnership agreement

The Asia Pacific Broadcasting Union and the World Archery Federation today, entered into a mutually beneficial partnership. The partnership would facilitate ABU sports members with free access to world archery events, further promoting the sport of archery in Asia.

The partnership agreement was signed by the Secretary General of ABU, Ahmed Nadeem and, the Secretary General of the World Archery Federation, Tom Dielen.

Ahmed Nadeem said, “for ABU, the partnership with World Archery Federation is an opportunity to help promote Sports across Asia & the Pacific. The ABU view sports and sporting events as a harbinger of mutual understanding, cooperation, and peace”.

The World Archery Federation organises several international events, including World Championships in various disciplines, and creates content to market the sport to a global audience on television and through digital media platforms.