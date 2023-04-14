News Group & Global News Forum to be held July 10-12

Registrations are open for this year’s News Group meeting and the 2023 Global News Forum. The events will be held at the Waterfront Hotel in Kuching, Malaysia on July 10-12.

The theme is AI, Leading Change & Inspiring a Greener Future, covering the key issues facing newsrooms today and one of the biggest global challenges – the climate crisis.

The aim is to ensure there are learning opportunities for all members, regardless of size, resources, or platform priorities.

The program includes sessions on leading change in a changing media landscape, news management, the role of news media in reporting the climate crisis and the risks and opportunities presented by artificial intelligence (AI).

It also takes advantage of its location in Kuching, Sarawak, to include a presentation on biodiversity in Borneo and a field trip to the Semenggoh Wildlife Centre, which is home to endangered species including orangutans and hornbills.

The ABU is delighted to have the support of Business Events Sarawak for this year’s event.

Register here: https://www.abu.org.my/abu-news-group-meeting-global-news-forum/