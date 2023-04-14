RRI Indonesia to assist MSMEs in digital transformation

RRI Indonesia and the Ministry of Cooperatives and Small and Medium Enterprises have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at accelerating the digital transformation of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprise (MSME) cooperatives. The MoU was signed at the RRI Office in Jakarta on Monday.

The collaboration seeks to advance the general public and MSMEs, recognizing that MSMEs are one of the pillars of the economy during crisis situations. Managing Director of LPP RRI I Hendrasmo emphasized that the development of MSMEs is not solely the task of the Ministry of Cooperatives and Small and Medium Enterprises. He said RRI must be able to succeed in the ministry’s program to advance MSMEs in Indonesia.

The theme of the MoU is “Accelerating the Digital Transformation of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise Cooperatives,” which highlights the significance of digital transformation in the current business landscape. The partnership aims to support the development of MSMEs and promote their digitalization, which is critical to their long-term success.