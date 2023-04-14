The 7th ABU Media Summit on Climate Action and Disaster Prevention to include discussions on sustainable tourism

(Photo: Asad Photo Maldives)

This year’s ABU Media Summit on Climate Action and Disaster Prevention will take place in the Maldives, a leader in adapting sustainable tourism practices. The theme for the summit, “From Atolls to Alps and Arid Lands: Communicating the Climate Change Challenge,” will focus on the critical issues related to climate change and disaster prevention, and will include discussions about sustainable tourism practices unique to the Maldives.

Hosted by Public Service Media (PSM), ABU’s member in the Maldives, and with the support of the Maldivian government, the summit will bring together media professionals and experts from around the world to discuss the media’s role in addressing climate change and disaster prevention.

The two-day event, taking place from May 9-10, will feature keynote speakers, panel discussions, and workshops, providing attendees with valuable insights into climate communication trends. With the Maldives serving as the perfect backdrop for discussing sustainable tourism practices, the summit will offer a unique opportunity to learn from like-minded professionals and network with individuals committed to sustainable tourism.

Interested individuals can register now for this important initiative and be part of the global movement to save lives and livelihoods through sustainable tourism practices.