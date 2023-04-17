New categories announced for Australian Commercial Radio and Audio Awards

(photo: CRA)

The annual Australian Commercial Radio and Audio Awards (ACRAs) have announced new major awards including Station of the Year, Individual Talent of the Year, Australian Music Champion, and Podcast of the Year.

The awards recognize excellence in commercial radio broadcasting and audio across entertainment, news, talk and sport. New awards have been introduced to acknowledge podcasting and diversity and inclusion.

Winners will be announced across four areas: national, metropolitan, provincial and country. Around 900 personalities and executives from around Australia are expected to attend this year’s event.

The 34th annual Australian Commercial Radio and Audio Awards (ACRAs) will be held on October 14 at Sydney’s International Convention Centre at Darling Harbour.