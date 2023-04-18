SBE Promotes Stephen J. Brown to SBE Fellow

(Photo: SBE)

The Society of Broadcast Engineers (SBE) has elevated Stephen J. Brown, CPBE, CBNT, to the membership rank of Fellow. The SBE Board of Directors elected him at its meeting held April 16, 2023.

Brown began his broadcasting career in 1975, and since then has made significant contributions to the field. He currently serves as director of broadcast engineering for 11 stations in multiple markets, and has volunteered his time as a Program Committee member for the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association.

The Fellow honour is the highest membership level in the SBE, and since the Society‘s founding 59 years ago, 83 members have been honoured with the Fellow rank. Brown’s honour was highlighted during the SBE Membership Meeting held on April 17 during the 2023 NAB Show, and he will be recognized at the SBE National Meeting in September in Columbus, OH.