ABU legal experts to tackle modern broadcasting and media challenges

After a two-year hiatus, the ABU Intellectual Property & Legal Committee (IPLC), previously known as the Copyright Committee, is scheduled to take place from May 29 to 30, 2023, in a physical setting. The IPLC is the flagship committee of the ABU Legal Division that deals with contemporary legal issues related to the media and broadcasting industry.

The IPLC promises to be an enriching event that will shed light on legal issues related to broadcasting, media law, law and journalism, and digital piracy in the current age of convergence. The first day of the IPLC is a closed session only meant for ABU members, while the second day is the Forum, where eminent lawyers, legal professionals, and other experts will make presentations on contemporary legal topics related to the media and broadcasting sector.

ABU members are highly encouraged to attend the event as it will help build awareness on legal and regulatory matters related to the media sector. The IPLC is a self-funded event and is expected to have a positive impact on the media and broadcasting industry.