DRM Digital Radio General Assembly “Smart, Local and Efficient” – An unmissable hybrid event

Digital Radio Mondiale™ (DRM) Consortium is hosting its first in-person General Assembly in Palma de Mallorca on April 27th and 28th under the theme “Smart, Local and Efficient”.

The event will be held at the Hotel Palma Bellver and broadcasted globally via Zoom. The open day on April 27th will feature updates from Indonesia, India, South Africa, Brazil, Germany and more, with participants presenting significant DRM developments.

The receiver session on the same day with NXP, Skyworks, and others will also showcase progress made this year and future plans. The event aims to accelerate the uptake of digital radio, and the DRM Consortium is examining ways to make digital radio a solution for the current challenges faced by audio broadcasting.

There will be time reserved for questions and discussions during the interactive open day. On April 28th, members of the DRM Consortium will debate and finalize strategic directions for the coming year.

The event will also launch two competitions, including a photo contest with winners announced on April 27th. The DRM Consortium is optimistic about the event and its sustained effort in the coming year, and DRM is the current perfect solution for the current challenges faced by audio broadcasting, according to DRM Chairman, Ruxandra Obreja.