HEC Montréal and ABU to launch second cycle of Authentic Leadership course

The second cycle of the Authentic Leadership course for middle and senior managers of ABU member organizations is ready to begin on April 26, 2023.

The 16-week course will cover 40 hours of seminars on leadership, management, and human resources, and will include media-related sessions delivered by ABU experts.

The course will emphasize the importance of self-awareness and proactive management in the face of changes and pressure. It will provide a comprehensive understanding of skills and best practices required for effective leadership and management in the current complex and dynamic work environment, focusing on areas such as authentic leadership, mastering management essentials, boosting leadership skills, and focusing on human resources.

Participants will learn to align organizational goals and priorities with their team members and avoid selection errors, identify and develop talent, and recognize contributions in human resource management.