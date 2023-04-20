National Broadcasting Corporation of PNG and Solomon Islands Broadcasting Corporation Sign Historic MOU

(Photo: SIBC/NBC/PACNEWS)

The National Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) of Papua New Guinea (PNG) and the Solomon Islands Broadcasting Corporation (SIBC) have signed a historic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to cooperate in the areas of staff exchange, news content sharing, and technical cooperation. The signing was conducted by the Managing Director of NBC, Kora Nou, and the CEO of SIBC, Johnson Honimae.

Under the MoU, NBC will provide technical and production training for SIBC staff to prepare them for the upcoming Pacific Games in Honiara in November 2023. This includes training in areas such as camera work, commentary, and post-production.

Both broadcasters will also cooperate in the exchange of staff members to promote mutual understanding and experience-sharing. This will include anchors, journalists, technical staff, and other personnel deemed necessary by both parties.

NBC and SIBC will also exchange news content to enhance the quality and diversity of news coverage. Technical cooperation areas may include the transmission and reception of broadcast signals, digital content production and distribution, and other relevant technical areas.