Together for Peace Media Awards (T4P Media Awards) at the finish line

The call for entries for the Together for Peace Media Awards (T4P Media Awards) has ended, and the response has been overwhelming. 105 applications from 27 countries across 5 continents have been submitted, making it a pioneering competition for programmes that inspire and promote peace in the minds of men and women.

Supported by the Government of Japan and established thanks to the close cooperation between UNESCO and ABU, the Awards aim to promote positive peace – not just the absence of war and violence, but also living well with nature and diversity, and building and sustaining more just societies for all.

Entries were sought for inspiring stories of people and communities coming together to overcome differences, mending ways and living in harmony with nature. The programmes covered a wide range of topics, including living ethically and sustainably on a shared planet, living well with super diversity, and transformative education.

The winners of the 2022 T4P Media Awards will be announced during the T4P Awards Ceremony, held in association with the 7th ABU Media Summit on Climate Action and Disaster Prevention, on May 10, 2023 in Maldives.