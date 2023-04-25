ABC Wins Big at 2023 New York Festival Awards

(Photo: Gold Award winner Keep on Dancing, courtesy of ABC)

ABC content has once again proven its world-class status by taking home five gold awards and two silvers at the 2023 New York Festival Awards.

The awards recognise the network’s impressive factual programs and its in-house creative agency, ABC Made.

Among the winners were three Catalyst specials, including Keep on Dancing, which followed a group of over 65’s attempting to slow the effects of aging through dance, and Miracle Babies: Operation Hope, which took an intimate look at the world of fetal surgery.

Of the awards, Richard Huddleston, ABC Acting Head of Factual and Culture said “I am delighted to see our content being recognised at such a prestigious global event. These awards are a testament to the quality of Australian storytelling and an acknowledgement of the creativity and passion that our teams pour into their work.”

The ABC’s brand campaign for its 90th anniversary celebration also received two gold awards. ABC Director Audiences Leisa Bacon described the campaign as “A true celebration of our commitment to connecting Australians for the last 90 Years.”

New York Festivals Awards form part of the prestigious New York Festivals which honour screen and audio content from around the world.