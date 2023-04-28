ABU Legal Division revives relationships in Singapore

The Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union (ABU)’s Legal Manager, Seematani Sharma, recently visited Singapore to revive relationships with key organizations in the broadcasting industry. She met with the Intellectual Property Office of Singapore (IPOS), MediaCorp’s legal team, an independent legal consultant, and Sports Singapore.

During the meeting with IPOS, the ABU Legal Division expressed their frustration with the delay in adopting the Broadcasters’ Treaty and proposed starting a dialogue on what could be done at the Asia-Pacific level to curb signal piracy. They discussed ways in which ABU and IPOS could collaborate, particularly on capacity building initiatives.

Mediacorp’s legal team explained that budgetary constraints have prevented them from being active in ABU’s legal activities in the past. However, they expressed interest in a more active engagement with ABU, particularly on sports and technical matters.

The ABU Legal Division deemed the visit to Singapore productive, particularly in terms of reviving relationships with key organizations in the broadcasting industry. They emphasized the need for strong local support in the region to ensure the success of the International Programme Licensing Conference (IPLC) and to make sure that ABU members benefit from jurisdiction-specific knowledge.