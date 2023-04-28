AIT brings climate experts to discuss key findings of the IPCC’s Sixth Assessment Report

(Photo: Courtesy of IPCC/AIT)

On 28 April the SMARTS Centre of the Asian Institute of Technology (AIT) hosted an outreach event in Bangkok, featuring scientists and experts of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) along with local researchers, business, policy and financial sector representatives.

The full-day event focused on presentations and panel discussions about the climate action and policies, and the key findings of the just completed IPCC’s Sixth Assessment Report relevant for South –East Asia region.

The event brought together media professionals with scientists and experts to discuss reporting on climate change issues – from the state of scientific, technical and socio-economic knowledge on climate change relevant for the region, its impacts and future risks, to options for reducing the rate at which climate change is taking place.

Entitled “Climate Change: Resilience, Transformation and Equity”, this full-day event, open to the media and public, was attended by policymakers, practitioners, scientists, civil society, private sector and business representatives.