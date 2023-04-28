Final preparations underway for the 7th ABU Media Summit on Climate Action and Disaster Prevention

A great line-up of speakers and experts have been confirmed for the the 7th ABU Media Summit on Climate Action and Disaster Prevention, taking place in the Maldives, with the theme “From Atolls to Alps and Arid Lands: Communicating the Climate Change Challenge.”

Hosted by Public Service Media (PSM), ABU’s member in the Maldives, and with the support of the Maldivian government, the summit will focus on critical issues related to climate change and disaster prevention. It will emphasize the media’s role in addressing these challenges, particularly within ABU’s diverse membership.

Taking place from May 9-10, the summit will offer attendees the chance to interact with keynote speakers, participate in panel discussions and workshops, and network with like-minded professionals. The event is an exclusive opportunity to gain valuable insights into the most recent climate communication trends and best practices.

Climate change has become one of the most significant challenges facing our planet, requiring a global effort to address it. The summit aims to bring together media professionals and experts from around the world to discuss the media’s role in tackling climate change and disaster prevention.

The 7th ABU Media Summit on Climate Action and Disaster Prevention provides a unique opportunity to be part of a global movement to save lives and livelihoods. By working together and sharing knowledge and expertise, we can overcome the global climate crisis.

Registration is still open for the event and interested individuals can book their place by registering to become part of this important initiative.