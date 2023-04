Lebanese singer Joe Ashkar

Joe Ashkar beginning was in 1986 when he worked as a musician and studied music. His real start as a singer was in 2001 when he released his first album after which he released many albums and single songs.

Song list:

1. Albi Dakalla

2. Alou El Amar

3. GeBihtal Hammik

4. Hbibet Alby

5. Mili Mili

6. Sayerlo

7. Taii

8. Weinik

[Photo: Radio Liban]