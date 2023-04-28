Sri Lanka’s MTV and ABC Australia announce new partnership

(Photo: Newsfirst, MTV Sri Lanka)

The Capital Maharaja Group (CMG) and its broadcast arm MTV Channel (Pvt) Ltd announced a new partnership with Australia’s premier international television service ABC Australia (Australian Broadcasting Corporation), to bring the best of Australian television into the homes of millions of Sri Lankan viewers.

This partnership will see the broadcast of an exciting range of ABC Australia’s programmes on TV1 to inform, educate and entertain the Sri Lankan audience.

Each programme would be broadcast within 24 hours of its airing in Australia, ensuring that Sri Lankan viewers receive the very latest shows. TV-1 is also broadcast on Dialog TV’s Channel 10 and Channel 12 on PEO TV.

“We are delighted to partner ABC, so that we can leverage the innovative leadership ethos of both broadcasters here in Sri Lanka”, noted Chevaan Daniel, Group Director of CMG and head of The MTV Channels Media Network.

Claire Gorman, Head of International Services at ABC Australia, said: “The ABC is delighted to expand our relationship with Sri Lankan audiences through this new partnership with TV-1. ABC Australia showcases outstanding Australian content. This exciting new partnership with TV-1 means that Australian content will find and delight a whole new audience in Sri Lanka.”

TV1 will bring quality content from ABC Australia such as the current affairs show ‘Four Corners’; insights into global affairs through ‘Foreign Correspondent’; interesting architecture with ‘Grand Designs Australia’; and the latest science and technology through ‘Catalyst’.

Launched in 1992, MTV Channel (Pvt) Ltd has been delighting audiences across Sri Lanka for 30 years, and includes a variety of Sinhala, Tamil and English services including Sirasa TV, Shakthi TV and TV1, and through its international award-winning news service News 1st.