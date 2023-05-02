No fees for broadcast rights of 32nd SEA Games 2023

The Cambodia SEA Games Organizing Committee (CAMSOC) has announced that broadcasters would not need to pay any fees for the broadcast rights for the 32nd SEA Games 2023 and 12th ASEAN Para Games.

Except for broadcasters who have prior written agreement with CAMSOC, international broadcasters would need to liaise with their respective National Olympic Committee (NOC) to attain the Right Holding Broadcaster status.

CAMSOC has also announced CSTV and SGTV as the host broadcaster of the 15 sports. CSTV will be responsible for matters related to lBC, IBC bookings procedure, telecommunication services, promotional videos, vignettes, and matters related to broadcast & production services.

Although some of the sporting events have already commenced, the opening ceremony of games is scheduled for Friday, 5 May, and will continue until the closing ceremony on Wednesday, 17 May 2023.