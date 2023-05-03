TVRI World news team embrace training

Journalists, anchors, producers and camera crews from TVRI World have attended a two-day training course provided by ABU News.

The course was opened by TVRI’s President Director Iman Brotoseno and included a Q&A session on live crosses and pieces to camera with ABC Australia journalist and newsreader Iskhandar Razak

Other topics discussed during the face-to-face training included story selection, script writing, interviewing, parameters for using AI, program formats, rundowns, promos and audience engagement.

Your World was also reviewed and discussed. The program features 16-18 Asiavision stories each week, drawing on content provided by all AVN members. TVRI World launched the program earlier this year.

The training included numerous exercises and opportunities for skill development. It was provided by Director of News Deborah Steele and Senior News Producer Nhisha Parmandan on April 29-30 in Jakarta.