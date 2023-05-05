Asiavision editors plan major event coverage

(Indonesian President and Minister of Foreign Affairs inspects preparations for ASEAN Summit. Photo: TVRI Indonesia)

The May editor’s meeting of Asiavision focused on coverage plans for major events around the Asia-Pacific region, including the ASEAN Summit, G7 Meeting, and elections in Thailand and Turkey, all taking place in May.

Editors from TVRI Indonesia and NHK Japan briefed members on their coverage plans for the ASEAN and G7 Summits, while Asiavision provided updates on its plans for covering the Coronation of King Charles III through its sister-exchange, Eurovision.

The meeting also included an invitation for final revisions to the Asiavision rules and agreements for new members. These revisions will be adopted at the News Group Meeting in July, which will be held in Kuching, Malaysia.

Updates on the Global News Forum were also discussed, including a masterclass on using AI in newsrooms.