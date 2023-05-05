DRM Digital Radio General Assembly – Successful, Smart and Engaging

The Digital Radio MondialeTM (DRM) Consortium held its first in-person General Assembly in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, between April 27-28, under the banner “Smart, Local and Efficient”. The event, which took place post-Covid, was a resounding success, with participants hailing from all continents and bringing exciting updates from around the world.

The open session on April 27th saw representatives from India, South Africa, Pakistan, Brazil, Germany, and many other countries provide fresh information about their respective DRM developments. The session was particularly significant for Indonesia, with top representatives from the Indonesian Communication Ministry, Kominfo, and the Indonesian public broadcaster present in Palma. The consortium also received a surprise announcement about the start of DRM tests in Nepal.

During the assembly, key members of the consortium provided updates about their own DRM developments. The BBC announced a recent monitoring test of a low-cost DRM receiver in Europe, while RFmondial spoke about the multi-channel capabilities of DRM in the FM band. Fraunhofer IIS also announced an exciting link established between the ATSC 3.0 standard and DRM.

The “DRM open day” was a global and interactive event with participants from countries as far apart as Malaysia, Nepal, Singapore, several African countries, Colombia, US, UK, Egypt, Hungary, Denmark, Thailand, and many more. The presentations of this rich and news-filled day are now available at www.drm.org.

On April 28th, the DRM Consortium members debated and finalized the strategic directions for the coming year, with emphasis on receivers, key areas of the world, like Asia and Africa, and general communication.

Ruxandra Obreja, DRM Chairman, said, “The DRM General Assembly 2023 was an up-to-the-minute showcase of our recent successes and future activities in this ever-evolving digital world. Digital Radio DRM has proven with clear facts and figures that it is global, flexible, and in tune with local needs. Its energy and spectrum efficiency are also noteworthy and should be really promoted. The receiver progress has been remarkable. The General Assembly participants all agreed that it now needs to translate into mass production and take up of car and other receiver solutions. The DRM Consortium is in rude health. Its greatest asset is its members whose valuable expertise and activity prove that DRM is a current, perfect solution for all needs and territories, allowing everyone to stay informed, educated and safe, wherever they are.”

The successful General Assembly has demonstrated the continued strength of DRM and its members, and the continued commitment to delivering the benefits of digital radio to people all over the world.