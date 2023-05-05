Muaythai World Championships 2023 in Bangkok, Thailand

Asia Pacific Broadcasting Union- ABU is bringing the 2023 Muaythai Senior World Championships to its members. ABU Sports is distributing the event across Asia.

The International Federation of Muaythai Associations (IFMA) offered the right to ABU Sports for free. Broadcasters from Afghanistan, Indonesia, Laos, Mauritius, Myanmar, Uzbekistan showed interest to broadcast.

The two-week World Championship kicked off in Bangkok, Thailand on May 4. The event will end with the 30th Anniversary Gala Celebration of IFMA on May 13.

ABU Sports is discussing with other sports federations like Ju-Jitsu, and Powerlifting among others. The World Classic Championship Powerlifting will take place in June, while World Championships Ju Jitsu is scheduled for July in Mongolia.