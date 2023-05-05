PSM ready to welcome delegates to Maldives for the 7th ABU Media Summit on Climate Action and Disaster Preparedness

The host broadcaster Public Service Media (PSM) of Maldives is set to welcome delegates to the 7th ABU Media Summit on Climate Action and Disaster Preparedness, taking place on May 9th and 10th in the Maldives. The first group of delegates arrived on Thursday evening, and PSM greeted them with welcome dockets that included information and programs. Over 180 delegates are expected to attend the summit.

The summit will explore discussions on the role of broadcasters in combating climate change and building disaster preparedness, with experts from the Maldives and the region participating in-person and remotely on panels.

The 7th ABU Media Summit on Climate Action and Disaster Preparedness follows workshops for the co-production of sustainable tourism documentaries under the ABU-led WBU/UNDRR Media Saving Lives initiative. Following the summit, there will be a workshop on the safe reporting of environmental crimes, part of the investigative journalism project funded by UNESCO’s Global Media Defence Fund.