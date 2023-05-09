CMG becomes a main broadcaster for Paris 2024 Olympics

(Photo: CMG-CGTN)

China Media Group (CMG) signed a memorandum of cooperation with the Olympic Broadcasting Services (OBS) in Beijing, officially becoming a main broadcaster for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games at the invitation of the OBS.

The agreement was signed in the presence of International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach and CMG President Shen Haixiong.

Shen, also Vice Minister of the Publicity Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, said at the signing ceremony that the CMG will dispatch a 2,000-member producing and broadcasting team to cover the Paris 2024 and deliver an audio-visual feast to billions of viewers around the world with its world-class producing and broadcasting capacity and 5G+4K/8K+AI technologies.

According to the agreement, the two sides will establish a long-term cooperation mechanism, carry out in-depth cooperation in technological innovation on the broadcasting and production for major sports events, human resources development and platform building, and actively apply new technologies and scientific research results to jointly promote the Olympic spirit around the world.

Under the IOC umbrella, the OBS serves as the permanent Host Broadcaster for all Olympic Games, Olympic Winter Games and Youth Olympic Games.

The 33rd edition of Olympic Games will run from July 26 to August 11, 2024 in Paris, France. The Paris 2024 Paralympic Games will be held from August 28 to September 8.