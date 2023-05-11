ABU Vice-President meets Maldives media representatives

The Vice-President of ABU, Dr. Yan Chengsheng, Director General of International Cooperation Department of NRTA, China, met with representatives of Maldivian media during the sidelines of the 7th ABU Media Summit on Climate Action and Disaster Prevention.

Accompanied by ABU Secretary-General Ahmed Nadeem, Dr. Chengsheng met with Mariyam Waheedha, President of the Maldives Broadcasting Commission; Ahmed Musthafa, President of the Maldives Media Council; and Ali Khalid, Managing Director of Public Service Media (PSM).

The participants discussed ways to further cooperation between the Maldivian media and the ABU, as well as identifying key priority areas of partnership between the parties.

Dr. Chengsheng also discussed restarting training opportunities provided by the Chinese government that were interrupted due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

He also thanked Public Service Media (PSM) for organizing the 7th ABU Media Summit on Climate Action and Disaster Prevention within a very short period of time and commended the broadcaster for the excellent organization of the summit and sideline events.