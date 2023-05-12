ABU Secretary-General meets SS Media of Maldives

ABU Secretary-General Ahmed Nadeem has held discussions with Ibrahim Khaleel, Managing Director of Sun Siyam Media of Maldives on exploring ways of partnership between the two organisations.

During the meeting, discussions were held on exploring ways of collaboration as a member of the ABU, and how ABU could assist the new broadcaster on media development, and content exchange services.

The private media conglomerate which runs free-to-air, linear, OTT and digital content expressed interest in formalising ABU membership, and active participation in the union’s activities.

ABU’s strengths in content exchanges, including music, sports, and news, was also discussed at the meeting joined by ABU Director of News Deborah Steel and SS Media’s CEO Mohamed Asif.

The meeting was held on the side-lines of the 7th ABU Media Summit on Climate Action and Disaster Prevention, held in the Maldives from May 09 to 10.