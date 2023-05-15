Sweden wins 67th Eurovision Song Contest as Europe is “United By Music”

(Photo: Eurovision Song Contest 2023 Winner Loreen (SVT Sweden) – courtesy of EBU)

Swedish EBU Member SVT has won the 67th Eurovision Song Contest with the song “Tattoo” performed by Loreen. Sweden now has 7 victories in the Eurovision Song Contest equaling Ireland’s record set in 1996.

Loreen is only the second artist to win the Eurovision Song Contest twice, and the only female artist, following her victory in 2012 with Euphoria.

26 countries took part in the Grand Final of the world’s largest live music event, hosted by EBU Member, BBC, on Saturday 13 May in Liverpool.

The winning song took the prize with 583 points. In second place was Finland with 526 points, represented by Käärijä, singing Cha, Cha, Cha.

An estimated audience of over 160 million will have seen this year’s Contest which was broadcast live in the 37 participating countries and online on TikTok and YouTube. The 26 finalists performed live in front of an audience of over 6,000 inside the Liverpool Arena.

The 67th Eurovision Song Contest was a co-production between the EBU and BBC. The competition is being hosted by the BBC in the UK on behalf of Ukraine following Kalush Orchestra’s win for their country in Turin in May 2022.