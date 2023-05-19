NHK to handle host broadcast of G7 Summit

Japan Broadcasting Corporation (NHK) is entrusted with the role of serving as the Host Broadcaster for the ongoing G7 Summit in Hiroshima, Japan. NHK, renowned for its excellence in broadcasting, is managing the International Broadcasting Center (IBC) to ensure seamless coverage of the event. The operation of the IBC is overseen by NHK Foundation, formerly known as NHK International, Inc.

The IBC, a vital hub for broadcasting activities during the G7 Summit, is established at the Hiroshima Prefectural Sports Center. This state-of-the-art facility serves as the central nerve center for the distribution of live feeds, interviews, and other multimedia content from the summit.

The International Broadcasting Center is providing an array of essential services to facilitate comprehensive coverage of the event. These services include Master Control Room (MCR) facilities, host broadcaster’s feeds, working booths, audio/video distribution stations, stand-up positions, international transmission, and digital distribution.

The G7 Summit, which brings together leaders from the world’s most influential economies, is a platform for critical discussions on global issues, including economy, trade, climate change, and international relations.

NHK’s role as the Host Broadcaster ensures that these discussions will reach millions of viewers worldwide, contributing to greater understanding and awareness of the challenges and opportunities faced by the international community.