Nominations open for the 2023 Asiavision Awards

Nominations are open for Asiavision awards in eight categories, to be presented at a gala event in July.

The awards celebrate stories shared on the Asiavision video news exchange between 1 June 2022 to 31 May 2023.

Members are invited to nominate their best work in the following categories:

Best television news story (up to 6 minutes)

Best coverage of breaking news

Best coverage of a major disaster

Best international news reporting

Best sports report

Best reporting on Climate Change and Sustainable Development

Best reporting by a small newsroom

Best series of reports on an issue of public interest

Entries will be assessed on the accuracy of information, newsworthiness, timeliness, the quality and relevance of vision, and audience interest and impact.

The awards promote excellence in journalism and showcase the best stories on Asiavision over the year.

Nominations will close on 10 June.

The Asiavision Awards’ evening gala will be held during the ABU News Group meeting and the 2023 Global News Forum, to be held at the Waterfront Hotel in Kuching on 10-12 July. The theme this year is AI, Leading Change & Inspiring a Greener Future. Register here.