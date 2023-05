Through the Summer

Đinh Hồng Thái, or Thái Đinh, melts hearts with love ballads based his personal stories and perspectives about life.

Song list:

1. Through the Summer

2. The First Love Letter

3. There’s a Day When the Sun Doesn’t Shine

4. Mashup “Hanoi and You”, and “Beloved Winters”

5. Streets Without You

[Photo: VOV]