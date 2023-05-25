RTPRC and ABU collaborate to provide Master’s Degree scholarships for ABU Members

The Radio and Television of the People’s Republic of China (RTPRC) and the Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union (ABU) have joined forces to offer higher education opportunities to qualified candidates through the Communication University of China (CUC).

Under this partnership, five to eight candidates from ABU member organizations will be selected for placements in the Master of Fine Arts, Film and Television Production program at CUC. This Master’s scholarship is a part of the strategic partnership between the Union and the full member from China, RTPRC.

This graduate course is fit for senior staff members within ABU member organizations and is designed to nurture individuals with creative potential, discipline, and organizational skills to excel in narrative, documentary, or digital production work.

The selection process for these sought-after places will be administered by the ABU, with the final selections made by RTPRC. The selected candidates will join the program’s intake in September 2023.