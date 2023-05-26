Producers gather for regional multiplatform storytelling workshop

25 producers from VOV Vietnam and BBS Bhutan gathered in Hanoi for four days for a multiplatform storytelling workshop – Creative Social Stories: Making innovative Social Drama content for on-air, online, and Social Media platforms.

This bespoke practical workshop explored key milestones in the commissioning and creative journey for making ground-breaking creative multimedia content.

Through an intensive 4-day collaborative process, participants worked on innovative programmes, utilizing a range of factual, structured and fictional formats to create compelling and impactful content with award winning potential.