Registrations open for ABU CON-FEST

The ABU’s newest premier international content festival, ABU CON-FEST, has opened for registration.

ABU CON-FEST strategically brings together ABU’s signature content events; ABU TV-CON, ABU RadioSonic and #ABUdigital , all in one place, with the vision to create a single gathering of producers to share experiences and talk about creating content that matters.

The event will include masterclasses, workshops, and networking opportunities, along with discussions, presentations, and exhibitions.

Launched in 2022, ABU TV-CON is the first event aimed at strengthening the relationships among TV producers in our region and improving the knowledge and skills of program production in all TV genres.

ABU RadioSonic is a re-brand of the long-running RadioAsia conference, a meeting place for Radio and Audio content production, technology and innovation in the Asia-Pacific region.

ABU’s premier digital media and content show, #ABUdigital, is a one-stop comprehensive event for all things digital, featuring thought-provoking keynotes and expert talks to provide an exciting learning space for content creators interested in the latest digital trends.

ABU CON-FEST will be held at the Berjaya Times Square Hotel in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, from July 5 to 7, 2023.