Roundtable with VOV producers

Olya Booyar, Head of Radio at the Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union (ABU), has led an engaging forum with radio producers from various departments at VOV5 (Voice of Vietnam).

The forum focused on the latest developments in Radio/Audio, digital transformation, and the remarkable content being created by colleagues around the world for audio platforms.

The session brought together radio producers from different areas, including news, culture, music, and other services offered by VOV.

Participants shared insights on emerging trends in radio and audio production, and explored ever-evolving landscape of audio content, encompassing both traditional and digital platforms.