Macao, China to host World School Basketball Championship 2024

The Education and Youth Development Bureau (DSEDJ) of Macao, China has secured the hosting rights for the World School Basketball Championship 2024.

The international championship, organized by the International School Sports Federation (ISF), aims to foster cultural exchange among young people worldwide while enhancing their sports skills and competitiveness. It has evolved into a prestigious event for high school students globally.

On May 29th, 2023, the “Agreement on the Hosting of the ISF World School Basketball Championship 2024” was officially signed, signalling the commencement of preparations for the highly anticipated tournament.

Kong Chi Meng, the Director of the Education and Youth Development Bureau (DSEDJ), expressed his confidence in Macao’s ability to successfully organize the championship, emphasizing the significance of the championship as a platform for fostering friendships and promoting sports exchange among young athletes from around the world.

The President of the ISF, Laurent Petrynka, spoke highly of Macao, China as an ideal host for the World School Basketball Championship 2024. He praised Macao’s rich historical heritage and expressed confidence that athletes attending the event would not only share a passion for sport but also embark on a cultural discovery.

The Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union (ABU) has been a long-standing partner of the ISF, with a 2-year partnership agreement signed in January 2021 to promote School Sports in the Asia Pacific region. As part of the partnership, the ISF granted non-exclusive rights for all its events to the ABU and its members. This collaboration has allowed the ABU to freely access and distribute event coverage through their platform, ASEN. The ABU is actively working towards renewing the partnership contract. ABU member TDM Macau is active member of the ASEN network.