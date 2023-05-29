Preparations underway for ASBU Radio and TV Festival

The Arab States Broadcasting Union (ASBU) is organizing the 23rd edition of the ASBU Radio & TV Festival & Convention, under the slogan “Celebrating Arts and Culture” in the City of Culture, Tunis, from 12-15 June 2023, in partnership and cooperation with the Tunisian Ministry of Culture, the Tunisian Radio and TV Corporations and the Arab Satellite Communications Organization (ARABSAT).

This keynote media and cultural event is widely attended by representatives of ASBU member corporations, private Arab production companies, news agencies, foreign Arabic – speaking radio and TV broadcasters, private radio and television networks, and international radio and television unions. Arab screen most prominent stars, artists, directors, high officials, and distinguished media landscape professionals will also participate in the festival and its different activities.

The festival includes the several key events, including the ASBU TV and Radio Convention, grand opening and closing ceremonies, competitions, workshops and seminars.

ASBU TV and Radio Convention (13-15 June 2023), comprises several highly interesting manifestations for broadcasting decision makers and professionals. The last editions of this fair had unprecedented success on all levels with more than 100 exhibitors from more than 20 countries, more than 1000 visitors from more than 30 countries, high participation of prime decision makers and stars, and huge media coverage.

The opening and closing ceremonies will be produced as two high standard music evening shows by most famous Arab artists. They are broadcast live by various TV and radio channels, both public and private.

The Festival includes various competitions where broadcasters and producers can submit their programs for consideration. The submissions are evaluated by a jury who selects the winners in different categories. Prizes are presented to outstanding programs, content creators and broadcasters.

Workshops and seminars that focus on different aspects of the broadcasting industry will also run concurrently, covering topics on content creation, storytelling techniques, production technologies, audience engagement, media regulations, and emerging trends in broadcasting.

The ASBU Radio and TV Festival plays a crucial role in promoting the exchange of ideas, fostering creativity, and recognizing the achievements of radio and television broadcasters within the Arab region.