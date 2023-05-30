Mediacorp partners LASALLE and NAFA to drive talent discovery in the local entertainment industry

In a strategic move to boost talent discovery and development in the local entertainment industry, Mediacorp has signed two separate Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) with LASALLE College of the Arts (LASALLE) and the Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts (NAFA).

Inked on 29 and 30 May respectively, these partnerships aim to cultivate theatre and performance arts students into the next generation of multi-hyphenate artistes. Effective immediately for three years, the MOUs will see Mediacorp equipping students with industry exposure and experience, underscoring the company’s commitment to nurturing local talent.

In both partnerships, students will be engaged on various levels;

(1) Auditions and casting calls: To build the portfolios of aspiring performers, general auditions and IP-specific casting calls will be held to provide students with opportunities to participate in productions across Mediacorp’s network. Promising students will also have opportunities to receive tailored training and mentorship from Mediacorp’s artiste management arm The Celebrity Agency (TCA), with potential for contracts and long-term collaborations.

(2) End-to-end career coaching and recruitment: Mediacorp will provide student cohorts with customised career talks and workshops with industry experts and Mediacorp artistes, enabling them to gain insights into the media industry and expand their professional networks. On a broader level, Mediacorp will also participate in the schools’ advisory committees and recruitment fairs, offering end-to-end support from career exploration to employment opportunities.

(3) Graduation and book prizes: In rewarding talent and celebrating exceptional achievements, these merit-based incentives for outstanding students seek to encourage continuous improvement and inspire a culture of creative excellence.

Tham Loke Kheng, CEO, Mediacorp, said: “Talent and creativity are key pillars for what we do at Mediacorp. Joining hands with LASALLE and NAFA will help us to expand on the work we are already doing to develop and nurture a talent ecosystem across the industry, and to groom the stars of tomorrow.”

Professor Steve Dixon, President, LASALLE said: “We are very pleased to enter into this partnership with Mediacorp. As the arts and media landscape continues to grow from strength to strength in Singapore, it is important for education and industry to come together and build a mature, robust ecosystem for mentorship and talent development. The opportunities that this MOU provides for our students to gain industry experience on live productions will be hugely invaluable, and we look forward to further collaborations in the future.”

Tan-Soh Wai Lan, President, NAFA, said: “Our MOU with Mediacorp affords NAFA’s undergraduates priceless industry-relevant experience to broaden their horizons and expand their career pathways, as further developing themselves as artists and creatives. This collaboration will uplift the entire art and culture industry, as it promises a clear structure and support architecture that benefits generations to come. It also signals Mediacorp’s recognition of NAFA’s talents and commitment to their futures. I am confident that the opportunities presented will continue to inspire learning and growth through the arts, and I encourage our talents to cherish this partnership.”