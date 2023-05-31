2023 Siren Award winners announced

(Photo: Creatives of the multi-award winning radio ad Kiah Nicholas and Emily Field, who won along with David Fraser and Dantie Van Der Merwe as creative directors)

Ad agency BMF’s “Special You can Buy – Atoms 1078” for client ALDI Australia has won the coveted Gold, Silver single ad, and Bronze client Siren Awards for 2023 for the best radio ad in Australia.

The agency won against tough competition, which included over 70 different agencies from across Australia participating in the 19th annual Siren Awards, hosted by Commercial Radio & Audio and which recognise the important of creativity in creating truly memorable, effective radio advertising.

The winners were announced in a special Siren Awards show streamed from the ARN studios and hosted by KIIS talent Mitch Churi and Nat Penfold.

The winning ad aimed to make for unexpected retail experiences by aligning ALDI special buys as some of the most special things in existence, using soundscape, production and casting with great impact to engage radio listeners.

The streamed 19th Siren Awards event showcased some of the best ads of 2023, as well as revisiting Gold Siren Award winners from previous years.

The annual Siren Awards celebrate excellence and creativity in radio advertising. The awards are judged by the Siren Creative Council – a panel of creative directors from leading ad agencies across the country. The Client Award was judged by a panel of clients rather than agency creative directors.