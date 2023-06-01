ABU attends Pacific broadcasters conference

Pacific broadcasters have highlighted the importance of story sovereignty at a Pasifika TV conference in Auckland.

Citing the saying “nothing for us, without us,” numerous speakers called on broadcasters to claim ownership of the stories of their communities and to amplify them to improve awareness and understanding.

The Pacific Broadcasters CEO/General Managers’ conference on 23-25 May was attended by representatives from 24 Pacific island broadcasters including several ABU members. Speakers from partner organisations included the ABU’s Director of News, Deborah Steele.

Pasifika TV is a content exchange service provided by Pacific Cooperation Broadcasting Limited (PCBL), which is a New Zealand government initiative.