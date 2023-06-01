PTV dedicates program to Climate Action summit

PTV Pakistan has broadcast a special on the ABU’s Media Summit on Climate Action and Disaster Prevention, which was held in the Maldives on May 9-10.

The host of PTV’s Diplomatic Enclave, Omar Khalid Butt, featured four interviews with summit speakers Fanny Langella (UNDRR), Sabra Nooradin (special envoy of the president of the Maldives), oceans educator Zoona Naseem and climate change and sustainability consultant Mohamed Inaz. Local member PSM generously provided a camera operator.

The program is available on YouTube at https://youtu.be/DE2T0PPEue8