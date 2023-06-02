The 29th ABU Intellectual Property & Legal Committee takes place in Sri Lanka

The ABU Legal Division organized the 29th ABU Intellectual Property & Legal Committee (IPLC) on May 29th and 30th in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

The IPLC was hosted by ABU’s additional full member, Capital Maharaja Group, represented by MTV and MBC. The theme for this year’s IPLC was “New Developments in IP & Media Law and Their Impact on Broadcasters.”

The first day of the IPLC was a closed session meant only for ABU’s Full Members, Additional Full Members, and Associate Members. Important matters concerning the working and functioning of the IPLC were discussed. It also included discussions on the status of negotiations for the proposed broadcasting treaty and the next steps to be taken by ABU members.

The second day of the IPLC was the forum or conference where presentations on contemporary legal topics were made by eminent lawyers, legal professionals, and other experts in the media and broadcasting sector.

This year’s IPLC was attended by 38 foreign participants and 4 local participants from approximately twenty ABU members, one international organization, and one independent consultant.