Yogyakarta, Indonesia to host ABU Sports Group Conference

Sports broadcasters from across the Asia Pacific will be gathering in the historic Indonesian city of Yogyakarta from June 12 to 14, 2023.

The 71st ABU Sports Group Conference will see broadcasters and partners discuss major upcoming sports events and issues of common interest. The conference is being hosted by the Indonesian national public broadcaster Televisi Republik Indonesia (TVRI).

The conference will feature presentations on the Asian Games and the SEA Games, as well as discussions on ABU’s new initiatives and content generation, among others. The members’ role and ways to reinvigorate their participation are also high on the agenda in the members’ forum.

With e-sports gaining momentum, the conference will have presentations by World of Esports, Extreme-E, and AESF, among others.

The host, TVRI, has also arranged an exciting excursion to the city on the final day. Yogyakarta is known for its traditional arts and cultural heritage and is a highly desired destination for visitors